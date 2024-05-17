

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation remained stable in April as initially estimated, official data said on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 2.4 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in March, Eurostat reported.



At the same time, core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco weakened to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 0.6 percent and core consumer prices gained 0.7 percent in April.



Data showed that food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent, following a 2.6 percent rise and the annual decline in energy prices eased to 0.6 percent from 1.8 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices grew 0.9 percent after rising 1.1 percent. Likewise, services cost climbed at a slower rate of 3.7 percent following March's 4.0 percent increase.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken