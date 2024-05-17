

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, giving up early gains after a slew of Chinese data painted a mixed picture of the economy.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $83.30 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $79.17.



Chinese industrial output expanded more than expected in April, while growth in April retail sales and fixed asset investment for the first four months of the year largely missed expectations.



On the positive side, China's central bank cut the minimum down payment rate for first-time homebuyers and suggested the government could buy up commercial real estate in a bid to boost the ailing housing market.



The dollar steadied but was on track for a sharp weekly loss on signs of a weakening economy and lingering uncertainty around the rate outlook.



Interest-rate worries were back in focus after three Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank should keep borrowing costs high for longer.



On the geopolitical front, Israel today defended its Gaza offensive at the International Court of Justice, responding to South Africa's request for judges to mandate a halt to operations in Rafah and a full withdrawal from Palestinian territory.



As the war in Gaza dragged on, the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill aimed at forcing President Joe Biden to resume arms deliveries to Israel.



