

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold inched up on Friday and was on track for a second weekly gain on signs of a weakening U.S. economy and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,382.23 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $2,386.15.



The dollar steadied but was on track for a sharp weekly loss as investors await the release of the April core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, scheduled for May 31.



Interest-rate worries were back in focus after three Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank should keep borrowing costs high for longer.



Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Thursday that she expects progress on inflation over time, but at a slower pace than seen last year.



New York Fed President John Williams said that it's important not to overemphasize the latest positive news on inflation.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he expects inflation will come down but may take some time.



The U.S. economic calendar remains relatively light today, although the Conference Board's report on leading economic indicators in April may still attract some attention.



On the geopolitical front, Israel today defended its Gaza offensive at the International Court of Justice, responding to South Africa's request for judges to mandate a halt to operations in Rafah and a full withdrawal from Palestinian territory.



As the war in Gaza dragged on, the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill aimed at forcing President Joe Biden to resume arms deliveries to Israel.



