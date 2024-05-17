CGM Power Group Ltd. , an independent power producer (IPP), is requesting expressions of interest from engineering, procurement and construction companies for the development of a 50 MW on-grid solar plant in northern Zambia. Zambian IPP CGM Power Group has announced a call for expressions of interest to develop a 50 MW on-grid solar plant in Chipili, a town in Luapula province, northern Zambia. The call is aimed at local and international engineering, procurement and construction companies. According to tender documents, the chosen company will design, plan, engineer, procure, schedule, obtain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...