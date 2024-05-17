BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2024 were:

681.97p Capital only

690.69p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 16th May 2024, the Company has 91,857,368 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 11,352,496 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.