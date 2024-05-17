

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate held steady in the first quarter after rising in the previous quarter, the statistical office INSEE reported on Friday.



The ILO unemployment rate stood at 7.5 percent in the first quarter, the same as in the previous quarter. The expected rate was 7.4 percent.



It was 0.4 points above its first quarter of 2023 level, which, like in the fourth quarter of 2022, was the lowest since 1982, the agency said.



The number of people out of work increased by 6,000 to 2.3 million in the March quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, increased by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter to 18.1 percent.



