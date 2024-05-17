Hardman & Co Research

Duke Capital Plc (LON:DUKE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark unpacks the unique hybrid capital solutions Duke Capital offers to SMEs in the UK, Europe, and North America. He highlights how Duke's innovative approach blends equity and debt to maximise returns while minimising risk. Mark outlines Duke's four primary return pillars: high-interest senior secured loans, revenue-growing participating preference shares, early exit fees, and equity stakes, explaining how these elements together facilitate equity-like returns with debt-level risks.

Additionally, we explore Duke's growth strategies and the robust measures in place to protect against potential downsides, ensuring sustainable investor returns and fulfilling customer needs.

Duke Capital is a leading provider of hybrid capital solutions for SME business owners in UK, Europe and North America, combining the best features of both equity and debt.

