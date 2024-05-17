

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Rate cut hopes triggered by the smaller-than-expected increase in consumer prices in April in the U.S. faded, leading to mixed sentiment in world markets. Not-so-dovish comments from central bank officials also weighed on sentiment.



Markets now await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Sunday and the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, for more cues on the monetary policy.



Wall Street Futures edged down. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note, amidst data from China that showed a higher-than-expected uptick in industrial production and an unexpected decline in retail sales.



Dollar Index extended gains. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices edged up. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,859.10, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,295.90, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 18,663.80, down 0.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,405.86, down 0.39% France's CAC 40 at 8,153.49, down 0.43% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,052.25, down 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,766.50, down 0.40% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,814.40, down 0.85% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,154.03, up 1.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,553.61, up 0.91%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0842, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.2654, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 155.85, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6653, down 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.3642, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 104.74, up 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.389%, up 0.32% Germany at 2.4835%, up 1.62% France at 2.981%, up 1.29% U.K. at 4.1485%, up 1.63% Japan at 0.944%, down 0.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.42, up 0.18%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $79.28, up 0.06%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,386.10, up 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,331.50, up 0.00% Ethereum at $3,032.97, up 0.95% BNB at $576.95, down 0.97% Solana at $168.02, up 3.09% XRP at $0.5201, up 0.01%.



