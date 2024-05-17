Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
[17.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.05.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,793,600.00
|EUR
|0
|164,256,261.91
|9.2312
|16.05.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|938,072.78
|93.0628