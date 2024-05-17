In another article of a series, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Zoraida Bejarano, the Head of Talent Management at NextEnergy Group. She says the underrepresentation of women in recruitment processes in the solar energy industry complicates efforts to showcase inclusivity and address unconscious biases. Early in my career, like many women, I doubted my potential for success in a technical sector such as solar. A supportive mentor helped me develop a credible approach, boosting my confidence - upon reflection, this was crucial. They encouraged me to create a strong value proposition ...

