In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that, despite record rainfall in the middle of April, areas of the Arabian Peninsula still saw above-average irradiance through April, with the UAE and parts of Saudi Arabia seeing irradiance about 5% above normal. Despite record rainfall in the middle of the month, areas of the Arabian Peninsula still saw above-average irradiance through April, with the UAE and parts of Saudi Arabia seeing irradiance about 5% above normal according to analysis completed using the Solcast API. At the same time, India experienced a strong split ...

