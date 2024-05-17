Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
17.05.24
14:26 Uhr
14,135 Euro
-4,165
-22,76 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,04514,16014:27
0,0000,00014:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMPLITECH GROUP
AMPLITECH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMPLITECH GROUP INC2,1700,00 %
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY14,135-22,76 %
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC1,6500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.