In the Green



Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 282% at $1.57. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 60% at $2.64. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is up over 20% at $28.51. Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) is up over 15% at $1.91. Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) is up over 14% at $33.60. Aeries Technology, Inc (AERT) is up over 13% at $1.58. Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is up over 11% at $63.00. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is up over 9% at $2.96. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is up over 8% at $14.15. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 8% at $2.07. Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) is up over 8% at $2.04. C3is Inc. (CISS) is up over 8% at $1.62. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is up over 6% at $1.39.



In the Red



AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) is down over 35% at $1.39. DXC Technology Company (DXC) is down over 23% at $15.13. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) is down over 15% at $1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) is down over 12% at $49.92. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is down over 9% at $2.20. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 7% at $4.39. OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) is down over 7% at $1.19. Syra Health Corp. (SYRA) is down over 6% at $1.65. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is down over 6% at $1.35. JIADE Limited (JDZG) is down over 5% at $7.84.



