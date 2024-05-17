abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
Date: 16 May 2024
Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Mike Balfour
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director and PDMR of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
GB0033875286
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
17/05/2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001