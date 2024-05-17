

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and three Russia-based companies for facilitating weapons transfers between Russia and North Korea.



The State Department said the transfer of military equipment and components between the two allies are in violation of the UN arms embargo on North Korea.



Russia has increasingly relied on Pyongyang for munitions to wage its war on Ukraine.



Russia has already fired more than 40 ballistic missiles supplied by North against targets in Ukraine, according to the State Department.



Moscow imported large amounts of missiles as well as munitions from North, which is in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions against the dictatorial regime.



In return for its support to Moscow, Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury alleged that operating through networks located in Russia, Pyongyang attempt to evade sanctions by using front companies to move military equipment to support Russia's attacks against Ukraine.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Rafael Anatolyevich Gazaryan; his Rafort Company; Trans Kapital, which he used to supply aviation components to a North Korean weapons dealer; Aleksey Budnev, who has facilitated shipments of military communications equipment to Russia; and Russia-based Tekhnologiya, owned by Budnev.



'We will continue to take all appropriate steps to counter the destabilizing Russia-DPRK partnership and call on others in the international community to join us,' State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a statement.



