Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (NASDAQ: KWE) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a contract with its teaming partner CounterCrisis Tech ("CCT") for a proof of concept project (the "Project") to provide a situational awareness app in support of Canadian Red Cross ("CRC") emergency and disaster relief operations. The Project is to commence at the end of May and be completed by October 2024.

KWESST previously teamed with CCT on a similar project for Public Safety Canada in support of Ground Search And Rescue ("GSAR") operations. The new CRC contract is by way of subcontract to KWESST from CCT, with a value of approximately CAD $100,000 to KWESST.

"We're pleased to again be teaming with CCT on a small but important pathfinding pilot, this time for Canada's premier disaster relief agency," said Sean Homuth, President and CEO of KWESST. "The Canadian Red Cross plays a vital role in assisting victims of natural disasters, including wildfires, and needs the same kind of real-time situational awareness on the ground during operations that we've developed for law enforcement agencies with our KWESST LightningTM app. Under our go-to-market teaming agreement, CCT provides its "IC4W" command and control app and we provide our KWESST LightningTM situational awareness app for front-line responders." The KWESST LightningTM app also facilitates interoperability between different responding organizations on the ground in any critical incident and comes enabled with the Team Awareness Kit ("TAK") family of products developed by the U.S. government for data sharing between responders on standard smart devices."

The Company noted that one of the Project goals is a proof of concept of KWESST LightningTM under a Software as a Service (SaaS) model where users pay an ongoing subscription fee, the same model KWESST is introducing to law enforcement agencies later this year. In a related development, the Company reported that it has just agreed to be a presenting speaker at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police ("CACP") conference on situational awareness and interoperability, February, 2025 in Toronto.

Mr. Homuth concluded, "We're excited at the commercial validation this CRC contract represents for KWESST LightningTM."

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62UA) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

