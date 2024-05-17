The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 16 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 16 May 2024 97.17p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 94.90p per ordinary share

17 May 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45