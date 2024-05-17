Japan's Leapton Energy has developed EH-A05, a 20. 48 kWh residential battery featuring storage capacities starting at 5. 12 kWh, with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Kobe-based Leapton Energy has released a new energy storage system for residential applications. Its EH-A05 system features 5. 12 kWh LFP batteries. It includes either one, two, three, or four batteries, which can store up to 20. 48 kWh. "It is compatible with 80% of mainstream energy storage inverter brands," the company said. "With easy plug-and-play installation method, users can install within one hour by themselves. ...

