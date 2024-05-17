

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed into law the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which will expand critical protections for air travelers, strengthen safety standards, and support pilots, flight attendants, and air traffic controllers.



The new legislation focuses on improving key components of the U.S. airspace system.



It is aimed at reorganizing the Federal Aviation Administration and streamlining the agency's processes.



The new law will help FAA focusing on the demand to move new entrants in the industry like drones and Advanced Air Mobility platforms from the hypothetical research phase to scale emerging businesses.



BideN said the bipartisan law is a big win for travelers, the aviation workforce, and the U.S. economy.



'It also builds on my Administration's efforts to improve the travel experience for airline passengers, affirming the Department of Transportation's rule that mandated automatic refunds when flights are cancelled or significantly delayed. It also makes sure families can sit together without paying extra fees. Passengers shouldn't have to jump through endless hoops just to get the refunds that they are owed, and corporations shouldn't rip off hardworking Americans through hidden junk fees,' he said in a statement.



This is the most significant legislative step forward for aviation in modern American history, according to Rep. Garret Graves, who oversaw the bill's creation.



'No one likes getting stuck at an airport or finding out your flight is delayed after arriving to board your flight. This bill helps to put new technology in place and better staffing to better communicate with the flying public. This ensures the safety and efficiency our airspace system, while encouraging innovation in industry,' added Garaves, who also serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation.



