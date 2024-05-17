

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department Of Justice has proposed a new rule that would reclassify marijuana from a schedule I drug to schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act.



If finalized, marijuana will no longer hold the higher-level classification it currently holds over fentanyl and meth, drugs driving the nation's overdose epidemic. And it will remove burdensome, longstanding barriers to critical research.



Marijuana has been classified as a schedule I drug since Congress enacted the CSA in 1970. President Joe Biden had said during his campaign that no one should be in jail for using or possessing marijuana. In October, 2022, he asked the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to launch a scientific review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.



Biden has pardoned a record number of federal offenses - in October 2022 and December 2023 - for simply possessing marijuana.



'The reality is, while white, Black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.



The rescheduling of a controlled substance follows a formal rulemaking procedure that requires notice to the public, and an opportunity for comment and an administrative hearing. This proposal starts the process, where the Drug Enforcement Administration will gather and consider information and views submitted by the public, in order to make a determination about the appropriate schedule.



The Department Of Justice made it clear that during that process, and until a final rule is published, marijuana remains a schedule I controlled substance.



