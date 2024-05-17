

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The onset of wildfire season in Canada is prompting evacuation orders and alerts in several towns in British Columbia and Alberta due to the danger of uncontrolled blazes.



Hazardous smoke from the fires has also triggered air quality alerts in Canada and the northern U.S.



The 2023 wildfire season in Canada was one of the worst on record. Over the course of the fire season that started early and ended later than usual, blazes burned an estimated 18.4 million hectares,affecting air quality in both Canada and the U.S.



With the 2024 wildfire season already in full swing, Canadian authorities are bracing for a challenging summer.



Wildfire season in Canada usually runs from April until September or October when cooler temperatures dampen fire activity. The early onset of these wildfires, caused by unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions, has raised concerns about a potentially prolonged and severe fire season ahead.



According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Agency, there are around 130 wildfires currently burning across Canada, mostly in British Columbia and Alberta.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken