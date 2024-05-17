Protenus, Inc.: Protenus Earns Esteemed Workplace Honors for 2024

Supporting work-life balance and a collaborative culture

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Protenus, the leader in healthcare compliance analytics, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2024 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare and its achievement of being certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) for the fifth consecutive year.

These distinguished awards highlight Protenus' commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and innovative workplace environment that prioritizes the well-being and professional growth of its employees. The continued recognition from Modern Healthcare and the endorsement from the Great Place to Work® Institute serve as testament to the company's dedication to maintaining an exceptional workplace culture, as it continues to develop innovative AI-driven technology to support healthcare compliance, patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion prevention.

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare award identifies and honors outstanding employers in the healthcare sector who have achieved workplace excellence and enabled employees to perform at their best. Similarly, the Great Place to Work® certification is recognized around the world as the gold standard for identifying outstanding employee experiences and cultures.

"These awards are a reflection of our culture and our incredible team who, every day, strives to make a meaningful difference in healthcare and in each other's lives," stated Brian Holtmeier, CFO and Head of People Operations at Protenus. "Receiving the Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare accolade, along with our fifth Great Place to Work® certificate, underscores the positive impact of our employee-centric culture and our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels accepted, valued, and empowered."

Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. Both awards are based extensively on direct feedback from employees, underscoring the collaborative, engaging, and positive environment Protenus has cultivated. This employee feedback reflects widespread acknowledgement for the company's efforts to support professional development, promote work-life balance, and encourage innovation and team collaboration.

