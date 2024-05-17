Air New England Introduces Citation Mustang to Fleet

Revolutionizing Private Jet Travel in the Northeast

PORTSMOUTH, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / In a significant stride for luxury and business aviation across the Northeast and Canada, Air New England is delighted to announce the addition of a Citation Mustang, a highly acclaimed very light jet (VLJ), to its fleet. This new acquisition marks a dynamic phase in Air New England's growth, setting a new standard for service and flexibility in private air travel.

Guy Cannady, General Manager of Air New England, shared his excitement about the new aircraft: "The Citation Mustang isn't merely an addition to our fleet; it's a transformative asset for jet travel in our region. Responding to customers' calls for sophisticated yet reasonably priced jet services, Air New England is thrilled to introduce this unparalleled VLJ to the market. As the first in the area to operate a Citation Mustang, Air New England is poised to offer an exclusive and sought-after travel experience that is anticipated to be exceptionally popular among its clientele."

The Citation Mustang, also known as the Model 510, embodies the pinnacle of VLJ technology. The Mustang is adept at short takeoffs and landings on short runways, making it exceptionally versatile for reaching diverse destinations smoothly and swiftly. The cabin offers a sanctuary of luxury and style, designed to provide passengers with an unmatched travel experience.

With its ability to access smaller airports and secluded airstrips, the Mustang is ideally suited for exploring the stunning landscapes of New England, and perfect for longer trips to southern locals like the Carolinas or Florida. Whether it's a serene fishing trip in Nova Scotia or an elite golf outing in Hilton Head, the Citation Mustang transports passengers in unparalleled style and comfort.

The jet's efficiency and swift travel capabilities make it an invaluable tool for business travelers, ensuring prompt arrivals at worksites or meetings, thus maximizing productivity without sacrificing comfort.

The Citation Mustang's versatility extends to specialized missions, including medical transport and courier delivery, showcasing Air New England's commitment to reliability and precision in addressing the complex needs of its diverse clientele.

The introduction of the Citation Mustang is just the beginning for Air New England. Looking ahead, Air New England is committed to expanding its fleet with more jets, ensuring that clients have access to the very best of private jet travel right in their own backyard. Air New England is dedicated to broadening service offerings at an affordable price point, highlighting its commitment to providing top-tier private air travel that is both accessible and luxurious.

To discover more about Air New England's new Citation Mustang and to explore their other comprehensive travel solutions, please visit Air New England's website.

