WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:01 Uhr
78,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
78,5079,0015:50
17.05.2024
Workiva: Leadership in a New Era of Accounting and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Workiva

Shivaram Rajgopal, chair of the accounting division at Columbia Business School, and Gihan Hyde, founder and CEO of Communique, join co-host Mandi McReynolds on the latest episode of ESG Talk. Listen in as they discuss their advice for current and emerging leaders as well as how sustainability adds soul to accounting and could attract more people to the profession.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

