DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: VOTING RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 6 MAY 2024 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: VOTING RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 6 MAY 2024 
17-May-2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 Paris, 2024, May 17th 
 
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 6 MAY 2024 
 
 
Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting:      364 
Number of shares of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 16,219,630 
Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 22,458,334 
 
General quorum reached 
                                 Votes cast Exclusions For    Against  Abstention 
                                 (Number  (Number  (Number  (Number  (Number 
                                 and    and    and    and    and 
N°      Resolutions                Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion 
                                 of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes 
                                 expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) 
 
Ordinary 
Decisions 
       Review and approval of the annual         22,458,334 0     22,406,251 590    51,493 
1.      financial statements for the Fiscal Year  Adopted 
       ended November 30, 2023              81.662%  0.000%   99.997%  0.003% 
       Appropriation of net income for the Fiscal     22,458,334 0     22,418,496 38,590   1,248 
2.      Year ended November 30, 2023        Adopted 
                                 81.662%  0.000%   99.828%  0.172% 
       Review and approval of the consolidated      22,458,334 0     22,406,162 679    51,493 
3.      financial statements for the Fiscal Year  Adopted 
       ended November 30, 2023              81 662%  0.000%   99.997%  0.003% 
       Review and approval of the agreements       20,175,594 2,282,740 20,173,524 708    1,362 
4.      referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the  Adopted 
       French Commercial Code               81.662%  0.000%   99.996%  0.004% 
       Approval of the compensation policy for      22,458,334 0     21,578,765 653,658  225,911 
5.      the Chair and Chief Executive Officer   Adopted 
                                 81.662%  0.000%   97.060%  2.940% 
       Approval of the Directors' compensation      22,458,334 0     22,203,711 252,126  2,497 
6.      policy                   Adopted 
                                 81.662%  0.000%   98.877%  1.123% 
       Approval of the fixed, variable and 
       exceptional components of the total        22,458,334 0     21,327,130 771,472  359,732 
       compensation and benefits of any kind paid 
7.      during the financial Fiscal Year ended   Adopted 
       November 30, 2023 or granted for the same 
       financial year to the Chair and Chief       81.662%  0.000%   96.509%  3.491% 
       Executive Officer 
       Approval of the information referred to in     22,458,334 0     21,662,392 676,053  119,889 
8.      Article L.22-10-9 -I of the French     Adopted 
       Commercial Code                  81.662%  0.000%   96.974%  3.026% 
       Recognition of the end of Mr. Nordine       22,458,334 0     19,520,481 2,936,546 1,307 
       Hachemi's term of office as director, 
9.      renewal of his term of office as director Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.662%  0.000%   86.924%  13.076% 
       Recognition of the end of Mrs. Lucile       22,458,334 0     22,407,987 48,869   1,478 
       Ribot's term of office as director, 
10      renewal of her term of office as director Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.662%  0.000%   99.782%  0.218% 
       Recognition of the end of Mrs. Annalisa      22,458,334 0     21,957,929 498,927  1,478 
       Loustau Elia's term of office as director, 
11.      renewal of her term of office as director Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.662%  0.000%   97.778%  2.222% 
       Recognition of the end of Mr. Michel        22,458,334 0     22,440,604 16,423   1,307 
       Giannuzzi's term of office as director, 
12.      appointment of a new director for a    Adopted 
       three-year term                  81.662%  0.000%   99.927%  0.073% 
       Recognition of the end of Mrs. Sylvie       22,458,334 0     18,560,851 3,896,005 1,478 
       Charles' term of office as director, 
13.      renewal of her term of office as director Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.662%  0.000%   82.651%  17.349% 
       Recognition of the end of Mrs. Sophie       22,458,334 0     18,350,279 3,767,592 340,463 
       Lombard's term of office as director, 
14.      renewal of her term of office as director Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.662%  0.000%   82.966%  17.034% 
 
       Authorisation to be granted to the Board of        22,458,334 0   14,669,970 711   7,787,653 
15.      Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to   Adopted 
       purchase the Company's own shares             81.662%  0.000% 99.995%  0.005% 
                                     22,458,334 0   22,250,085 206,859 1,390 
16.      Setting of the amount of compensation       Adopted 
                                     81.662%  0.000% 99.079%  0.921% 
                                     22,458,334 0   22,456,407 679   1,248 
20.      Powers to carry out the legal formalities     Adopted 
                                     81.662%  0.000% 99.997%  0.003% 
Extraordinary decisions 
       Authorization to be granted to the Board of        22,458,334 0   14,638,081 47,927 7,772,326 
       Directors, for 26 months, to cancel shares held by 
17.      the Company following the repurchase of its own  Adopted 
       shares                           81.662%  0.000% 99.674%  0.326% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board 
       of Directors, for 26 months, to issue shares and/     22,458,334 0   22,366,741 90,345 1,248 
       or securities giving access to equity securities 
18.      to be issued by the Company with cancellation of  Adopted 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights, to 
       members of the group's Company Savings Plan (s)      81.662%  0.000% 99.598%  0.402% 
       for an amount of 3% of the share capital; 
       Authorization to be granted to the Board of        22,458,334 0   21,750,826 588,677 118,831 
       Directors, for a period of 38 months, to allocate 
19.      bonus shares to be issued or existing to employees Adopted 
       and/or executive corporate officers of the Company     81.662%  0.000% 97.365%  2.635% 
       and related entities

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press Relations 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 55 years, Kaufman & Broad has designed, developed, built and marketed apartments, single family homes, 
managed residences, shops, business premises and office buildings. 
Kaufman & Broad is one of the first French Builders and Builders by combining its size, profitability and the power of 
its brand. 
Together, let us create a more virtuous city. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0211. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman 
& Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The 
occurrence of one or more of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial 
condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA_PR_Voting results_Shareholder,s Meeting May 6 2024_UK VDef

1906135 17-May-2024 CET/CEST

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)

