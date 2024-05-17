Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
17 May 2024
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company
Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 17 May 2024 that David John Naylor has an interest of 5,355,057 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 5.09 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com
