Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 | Ticker-Symbol: KJY1
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:01 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,001
+6,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 15:30
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

17 May 2024

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 17 May 2024 that David John Naylor has an interest of 5,355,057 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 5.09 per cent. of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



