17.05.2024 / 15:51 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Red Ant Capital Sàrl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 25.80 EUR 14448.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 25.8000 EUR 14448.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





