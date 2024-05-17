Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2024 | 16:02
113 Leser
Mastercard: How Data Will Help Cities Fight the Climate Crisis

Earth Day is a good opportunity to see how data and technology can improve sustainability.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Mastercard
Originally published by Fast Company

BY KEN MOORE

Even with Earth Day in the rearview mirror, it's still clear that the fight to counter the climate crisis will be won or lost in the world's cities-and the innovative use of emerging technologies is one of our most powerful tools.

Cities occupy 3% of the world's land but use 60% to 80% of energy consumption. Cities also emit 75% of the world's carbon. This problem will intensify as urban populations expand in the coming years: Urban emissions could double by 2050.

Continue reading here

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Source Images: Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
