Freitag, 17.05.2024
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2024 | 16:22
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCEL COMPOSITES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 17 MAY 2024 SHARES

EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Exel Composites Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of
20 of May 2024. 

Trading code: EXL1V
ISIN: FI0009007306
Orderbook id: 24265
Ratio: 1:8 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right
entitles to subscribe for 8 share) 
Subscription price: EUR 0,23/ share
Subscription period: 24 May 2024 -7 June 2024
First day of trading without right to share issue: 20 May 2024
Record date: 21 May 2024

The orderbook EXL1V will be flushed on Friday evening 17 May 2024.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
