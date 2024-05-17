Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCEL COMPOSITES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 17 MAY 2024 SHARES EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Exel Composites Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 20 of May 2024. Trading code: EXL1V ISIN: FI0009007306 Orderbook id: 24265 Ratio: 1:8 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 8 share) Subscription price: EUR 0,23/ share Subscription period: 24 May 2024 -7 June 2024 First day of trading without right to share issue: 20 May 2024 Record date: 21 May 2024 The orderbook EXL1V will be flushed on Friday evening 17 May 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260