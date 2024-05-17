easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 17-May-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000308 2.992664 2.992972 22687012 or reached Position of previous 2.599489 7.398099 9.997588 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 59 0.000008 US2778562098 2273 0.000300 Sub Total 8.A 2332 0.000308%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 6794 0.000896 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 N/A 2860500 0.377370 Sub Total 8.B1 2867294 0.378266%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 363828 0.047998 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 1207166 0.159255 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 819884 0.108163 Sub Total 8.B2 19817386 2.614398%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

