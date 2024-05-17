Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
17.05.24
17:06 Uhr
5,808 Euro
-0,016
-0,27 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7385,80417:46
5,7385,79417:46
Dow Jones News
17.05.2024 | 16:31
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
17-May-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes. 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
14-May-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
16-May-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.000308        2.992664            2.992972   22687012 
or reached 
Position of previous      2.599489        7.398099            9.997588 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   59                       0.000008 
US2778562098                   2273                      0.000300 
Sub Total 8.A       2332                       0.000308%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 N/A        6794                           0.000896 
Physical Swap    24/07/2024 N/A        2860500                          0.377370 
Sub Total 8.B1                  2867294                          0.378266%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          26/07/2024  N/A          Cash          3951345       0.521279 
Swaps          31/07/2024  N/A          Cash          363828       0.047998 
Swaps          23/10/2024  N/A          Cash          1254839       0.165544 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          1207166       0.159255 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          11995324      1.582476 
Swaps          19/05/2025  N/A          Cash          225000       0.029683 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          819884       0.108163 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   19817386      2.614398%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 322363 
EQS News ID:  1906139 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.