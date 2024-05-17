

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Elon Musk announced that his social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has completed its rebranding as X.



In a post on his social media account, Musk said, 'All core systems are now on http://X.com.'



At the bottom of the X login page, a message reads as 'We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.'



The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among others, had bought Twitter in late 2022 in a $44 billion deal. Immediately following the acquisition, he implemented massive job cuts and significant changes to the platform with a view to improve its revenues.



In July 2023, he announced the platform's rebranding as X, following which its logo and branding were changed, but the domain name remained Twitter.com until now, that has now been moved to X.com.



In September last year, he had noted that X platform was moving to initiate a small, monthly subscription fee for all users with a view to combating vast armies of bots off the platform.



Musk repeatedly use the letter X to brand his companies. in the branding of his companies, starting in 1999 with his attempt to set up an online financial superstore called X.com.



He had set up a company called X Corp. to close the Twitter deal, and last year, established its new artificial intelligence or AI company X.AI Corp., doing business as xAI.



Musk in November 2023 had unveiled xAI's first AI chatbot technology named Grok, that competes with OpenAI's highly popular Generative AI ChatGPT.



Grok has real-time knowledge of the world through the X platform, and will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.



