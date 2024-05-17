Anzeige
17.05.2024
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Katrina Hart

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares for JISA through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) over the period from 11 March 2021 to 12 March 2024.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2021-03-11

£1.228626

119

2021-03-11

£1.228626

119

2021-07-13

£1.193063

80

2021-07-13

£1.193063

80

2022-03-11

£1.234750

126

2022-03-11

£1.234750

126

2022-07-12

£1.191850

94

2022-07-12

£1.191850

94

2023-03-13

£1.379444

127

2023-03-13

£1.379444

127

2023-07-12

£1.385000

95

2023-07-12

£1.385000

95

2024-03-12

£1.550218

137

2024-03-12

£1.550218

137

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,556

£1.321862

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



