17.05.2024
Blue Ridge Partners wins 'Value Creation Advisory Firm of the Year: Revenue Growth' in Private Equity Awards

Management Consultancy Blue Ridge Partners recognised at the 2024 Actum Private Equity Value Creation Awards for its leadership in accelerating profitable revenue growth

LONDON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce that it has been awarded 'Value Creation Advisory Firm of the Year: Revenue Growth' at the 2024 Actum Group Private Equity Value Creation Awards. The award was presented at a major event held at London's Natural History Museum and Blue Ridge Partners was selected from dozens of entrants considered by an independent panel of judges.

Management consulting firm, Blue Ridge Partners wins 'Value Creation Advisory Firm of the Year for Revenue Growth' in Private Equity at the 2024 Actum Private Equity Value Creation Awards for its leadership in accelerating profitable revenue growth. (PRNewsfoto/Blue Ridge Partners)

'This award is a fantastic recognition of our work helping PE-backed clients to accelerate profitable revenue growth. The judges chose Blue Ridge Partners because we quickly and consistently generate high impact, resulting in outstanding ROI and ultimately higher exit value,' said Moti Shahani, Blue Ridge Partners Managing Director based in London.

'Our primary interest is helping accelerate the revenue growth of our clients rather than winning awards, but this is the third major external recognition we have received already this year. We are one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 according to Forbes, one of the UK's Leading Management Consultants 2024 according to the Financial Times and now we have this outstanding award for the essence of our specialism - revenue growth,' said Jim Corey, CEO of Blue Ridge Partners.

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,000 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies - supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies. For more information visit www.blueridgepartners.com

Blue Ridge Partners The Revenue Engine management consultant logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Ridge Partners)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415898/Blue_Ridge_Partners_management_consulting_wins_revenue_growth_firm_of_the_year_award_group_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415897/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blue-ridge-partners-wins-value-creation-advisory-firm-of-the-year-revenue-growth-in-private-equity-awards-302149011.html

