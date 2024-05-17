JS Investments: JS Momentum Factor ETF: Redefining Investment Landscape in Pakistan

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / JS Investments announces the remarkable success of the JS Momentum Factor ETF, Pakistan's first Smart Beta ETF. Launched in 2021, the JS Momentum Factor ETF represents a groundbreaking advancement in investment strategies. It employs a rules-based methodology to select stocks based on their momentum scores, thereby reducing the influence of human bias.





JS Momentum Factor ETF

The JS Momentum Factor ETF has outperformed major indices, stock funds, and ETFs, delivering exceptional returns to investors





The JS Momentum Factor ETF has demonstrated outstanding performance, consistently outperforming the KSE All-Share index by six percent annually from 2001 to 2021. This confirms the strategy's effectiveness in Pakistan's market.

The JS Momentum Factor ETF has outperformed major indices, stock funds, and ETFs, delivering exceptional returns to investors. As of May 17th, 2024, it has provided a remarkable return of 129%+, showcasing its ability to generate substantial value even in volatile market conditions.

Ms. Iffat Mankani, CEO of JS Investments, affirms, "In a market landscape often perceived as skewed in favor of large investors and marked by manipulations, the exceptional performance of the JS Momentum Factor ETF stands as a testament to our robust investment strategy. Our approach has consistently disproven the notion that financial markets are complex and unpredictable, often to the disadvantage of the average investor. By leveraging a meticulously crafted single-factor strategy focusing on momentum, we have not only competed but excelled, outpacing traditional market benchmarks and offering substantial returns to our investors. This success underscores our unwavering commitment to democratizing investment opportunities in Pakistan, making it clear that with the right strategy and professional guidance, even small investors can achieve significant financial growth and security."

For more information about JS Momentum Factor ETF and other investment opportunities offered by JS Investments, please visit https://jsil.com/js-exchange-traded-fund or contact 0800 00887.

Contact Information

Zainab Lakhani

AVP | Marketing

zainab.lakhani@jsil.com

+923218929213

SOURCE: JS Investments

View the original press release on newswire.com.