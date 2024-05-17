

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Space Agency and NASA are consolidating their cooperation on the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin mission with an agreement that ensures important U.S. contributions, such as the launch service, elements of the propulsion system needed for landing on Mars and heater units for the Rosalind Franklin rover.



Both agencies have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the provision of key elements for the Rosalind Franklin rover mission. ESA is working to launch in 2028 its most ambitious exploration mission to search for past and present signs of life on Mars.



ESA's Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Daniel Neuenschwander and NASA's Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate Nicola Fox signed the agreement at ESA's headquarters in Paris.



Two years ago, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ESA discontinued its cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars rover mission. In an extraordinary effort, ESA, its Member States and European industry reshaped the mission with new synergies and partnerships.



Besides the launch service and throttleable braking engines, the main update is that NASA in partnership with US Department of Energy will provide the lightweight radioisotope heater units for the rover. Led by the UK, work on the development and certification of a European RHU to fly on the mission will continue in parallel, ESA said in a press release.



