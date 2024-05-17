Xinhuanet North America: North China Cangzhou Huanghua Port Radiates 'Prime Driving Force' of Economic Development

In recent years, Huanghua Port has vigorously expanded domestic and international trade routes and continued to smooth the domestic transportation channels of "North Coal Transportation to the South" and "Northern Material Transportation to the South".

CANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / North China's Hebei Province has achieved 5.5 percent GDP growth in 2023 and 5.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, said governor Wang Zhengpu at a press conference recently held by the State Council Information Office.

Wang introduced the economic developments achieved by Hebei in recent years, adding that the main indicators have increased steadily and maintained a good trend.

Among them, Cangzhou seized the opportunity and took advantage of the situation, the dry-alkali tolerant wheat, ancient canal, intangible cultural heritage martial arts, Huanghua Port, have all contributed to the economic development of the province.

On April 20, a ship carrying more than 10,000 tons of palm kernel meal berthed at the Jihai Port Terminal of Huanghua Port. This was the first warehousing operation completed by the bonded warehouse, marking the formal operation of the Huanghua Port Bonded Warehouse.

The public bonded warehouse in Cangzhou Huanghua Port has a storage area of 5,684 square meters and officially passed the acceptance inspection in March 2024.

This bonded warehouse is a warehouse specially used to store bonded goods and other goods that have not completed customs procedures, and to provide bonded warehousing services to the society. It has the functions of easing the financial pressure of enterprises, improving customs clearance efficiency, reducing customs clearance costs, promoting regional open economic development.

In recent years, Huanghua Port has vigorously expanded domestic and international trade routes and continued to smooth the domestic transportation channels of "North Coal Transportation to the South" and "Northern Material Transportation to the South".

Cangzhou Huanghua Port is located at the Bohai Bay with an advantageous geographical location. It can radiate to the Xiongan New Area, central and southern Hebei, and the vast central and western regions such as Shandong, Henan, Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Inner Mongolia.

On April 8, Cangzhou Port Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Xiongan Comprehensive Bonded Zone Construction and Development Co., Ltd. to complete the listing of the Cangzhou Huanghua Port-Xiongan New Area Inland Port. Up to now, Huanghua Port has listed a total of 12 inland ports in the inland hinterland.

Huanghua Port has become the the world's first bulk cargo port with full-process intelligence and its labor productivity and per capita efficiency continue to rank first of the country.

Cangzhou Huanghua Port's bulk cargo can reach major ports around the world, and has trade relations with more than 200 ports in more than 50 countries and regions in the world. The foreign countries mainly involve ports in Australia, India, Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and other countries.

In 2023, Huanghua Port completed a full-year throughput of 330 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.99 percent, a record high, exceeding 300 million tons for four consecutive years, ranking second in the province, with the container throughput completed 623,600 TEUs. In the first quarter of 2024, Huanghua Port completed cargo throughput of 88 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.53 percent, 5.71 percentage points higher than the same period last year, and the growth rate ranked first in the province.

