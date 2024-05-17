Delmarva Power: Achieving in Delaware

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / In partnership with Junior Achievement of Delaware, Delmarva Power recently hosted a Job Shadow event, offering 11th and 12th graders a unique glimpse into the diverse roles within our company - from operations to regulatory and customer service - that work together to keep our communities powered.

Students actively participated in safety presentations for our vegetation trucks and mobile command center and listened intently during environmental demonstrations simulating an oil spill cleanup. They delved deeper into the world of energy with an Operations Control Center 101 session, followed by a practical application of their skills - a mock gas leak scenario to reinforce the critical role of safety in our operations.

Through these experiences, students were empowered to see the potential for exciting careers in the utility industry - careers that might not have even crossed their minds before. This inspiring event embodies our commitment to investing in the next generation by fostering STEM education and building a better, brighter future for our communities.

"I think that the Junior Achievement Job Shadow Program is invaluable for both the company and the students. It opens their eyes to the diverse career paths available in our industry beyond line workers or meter readers. With a peek behind the curtain at other aspects of the company, they're gaining a deeper understanding of what it takes to make a company like Exelon operate," said Vonetta Carter, Senior Project Manager for Delmarva Power.

This is one of our many programs with Junior Achievement. We've partnered with them for more than a decade to positively impact thousands of local children by fostering financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills and a stronger knowledge of the energy industry's role in the region.

Through programs like this, we're helping to build the energy workforce of the future!

