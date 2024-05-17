

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The representatives of 18 nations have called on Hamas to immediately release their citizens who were taken hostage by the militants from Isreal.



National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission from Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the United Kingdom.



The group discussed their collective call for Hamas to find ways to bring an end to the crisis.



National Security Advisor Sullivan also relayed that the President continues to engage with Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Amir of Qatar, and President Sisi to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal,' the White House said in a statement.



