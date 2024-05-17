Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 7 & 20yr
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17
Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 7 & 20yr
May 17, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion GmbH
EUR 500,000,000 3.625% Notes due 21 May 2031
EUR 500,000,000 4.000% Notes due 21 May 2044
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's
Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Amprion GmbH
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
7yr DE000A383BP6
20yr DE000A383BQ4
Aggregate nominal amount:
7yr € 500,000,000
20yr €500,000,000
Description:
3.625% Notes due 21 May 2031
4.000% Notes due 21 May 2044
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
DZ BANK AG
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
ING Bank N.V.
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.