Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 7 & 20yr

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 7 & 20yr

May 17, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500,000,000 3.625% Notes due 21 May 2031

EUR 500,000,000 4.000% Notes due 21 May 2044

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: 7yr DE000A383BP6 20yr DE000A383BQ4 Aggregate nominal amount: 7yr € 500,000,000 20yr €500,000,000 Description: 3.625% Notes due 21 May 2031 4.000% Notes due 21 May 2044 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BayernLB DZ BANK AG Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale ING Bank N.V. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.