Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
17.05.2024
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - Amprion GmbH dual EUR 7 & 20yr

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

May 17, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500,000,000 3.625% Notes due 21 May 2031

EUR 500,000,000 4.000% Notes due 21 May 2044

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Amprion GmbH

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

7yr DE000A383BP6

20yr DE000A383BQ4

Aggregate nominal amount:

7yr € 500,000,000

20yr €500,000,000

Description:

3.625% Notes due 21 May 2031

4.000% Notes due 21 May 2044

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

DZ BANK AG

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

ING Bank N.V.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.