Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Official Partnership With the Atlanta Braves

Tidal Wave's First Partnership with a Major League Sports Team to Include On-site Activations, Exclusive Giveaways, Community Events, and More

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises. This partnership brings together two Georgia-based brands committed to excellence, community engagement, and delivering unparalleled experiences to their customers and fans.

As part of this program, Tidal Wave Auto Spa is now a proud car wash partner of the Atlanta Braves and will be activating special on-site promotions, exclusive giveaways, and community events throughout the season. Tidal Wave Auto Spa will sponsor the fourth inning of every Braves game and offer exclusive new member discounts when the Braves pitch a scoreless fourth inning the next day at participating locations. In addition to the Clean Inning on-site activations, Tidal Wave Clean Club members will be entered to win a once-in-a-lifetime Brave-for-a-Day experience. The partnership extends beyond the ballpark, with Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the Braves teaming up on various community initiatives - most recently, equipment drives for little league baseball equipment at local ballparks in the Atlanta metro area in partnership with 680 The Fan.

Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly proud to join forces with the Atlanta Braves, a team synonymous with excellence and passion. At Tidal Wave Auto Spa, we share the Braves' commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and making a difference in the community. We look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our customers, fans, and Braves Country as a whole."

The Atlanta Braves organization echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration with Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the opportunities it presents for both parties to connect with fans and make a positive impact in the community.

"We are proud to be the first Major League Baseball team partner of Georgia-based Tidal Wave Auto Spa," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President, Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "Together we will provide unforgettable experiences to fans and make meaningful impact on our community."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. The company has over 260 locations across the Southern, Midwestern, and Northern United States - with over half of those locations in Braves Country.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa and its partnership with the Atlanta Braves, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/braves.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 261 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

