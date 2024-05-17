

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a $71 million investment in research, development, and demonstration projects to grow the network of domestic manufacturers across the U.S. solar energy supply chain.



The selected projects will address gaps in the domestic solar manufacturing capacity for supply chain including equipment, silicon ingots and wafers, and both silicon and thin-film solar cell manufacturing.



The projects will also open new markets for solar technologies such as dual-use photovoltaic (PV) applications, including building-integrated PV and agrivoltaics. DOE selected three projects for the Silicon Solar Manufacturing and Dual-Use Photovoltaics Incubator funding program which will support the development of technologies to bring silicon wafer and cell manufacturing onshore. Seven additional projects will advance dual-use PV technologies to harness their potential to electrify buildings, decarbonize the transportation sector, and reduce land-use conflicts.



The ten selected projects are Re:Build Manufacturing (Nashua, NH): $1.9 million, Silfab Solar Cells (Fort Mill, SC): $5 million, Ubiquity Solar (Hazelwood, MO): $11.2 million, Appalachian Renewable Power (Stewart, OH): $1.6 million, GAF Energy (San Jose, CA): $1.6 million, Noria Energy Holdings (Sausalito, CA): $1.6 million, RCAM Technologies (Boulder, CO): $600,000, The R&D Lab (Petaluma, CA): $1 million, Silfab Solar WA (Bellingham, WA): $400,000, and Wabash (Lafayette, IN): $1.6 million.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken