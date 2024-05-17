MPress Records: Rachael Sage Releases Powerful Reimagined Acoustic Album, Another Side

And New Single from the Album, "Albatross (Reimagined)"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Award-winning alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Rachael Sage has released her new full-length studio album, Another Side (MPress Records/ILS/Virgin). Another Side is a reimagined companion acoustic album to Sage's critically acclaimed record, The Other Side. The entirely stripped-down instrumentation places Sage's intimate vocals front and center, resulting in lush versions of her most carefully crafted, exquisitely realized work yet. Here, the alt-folk singer-songwriter has re-conceived these songs to reveal the inner roots of The Other Side. With memorable Americana-infused hooks and folk-fueled poeticism, Sage's timeless writing reminds us what's most important is always worth waiting for, via songs steeped in just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism.

Produced by Sage and recorded/mixed by Mikhail Pivovarov and Grammy® winner Andy Zulla, Sage's living room-style versions include vocal contributions from breakthrough folk artist Crys Matthews, Americana vocal duo Annalyse & Ryan, and Nashville singer-songwriters Amy Speace and Grace Pettis. Longtime collaborators Kelly Halloran (violin), Dave Eggar (Cello), Trina Hamlin (harmonica), and percussionists Quinn (Tracy Chapman) and Katie Marie (Sophie B. Hawkins) lay the intricate foundation of the record.

Rachael just released an insightfully introspective new single from Another Side, "Albatross (Ft. Crys Matthews) [Reimagined]." The song features guest vocals by breakthrough award-winning folk artist Crys Matthews. The song is a rallying cry for empathy amidst a world stage continually fraught with bigotry and violence. Sage and Matthews' vocals merge seamlessly on this lush roots-rock anthem, reminding us of the power of harmony just when we need it most.

"One of the most compelling and creative singers and songwriters of the modern era." - American Songwriter

"Innovative, though-provoking…(Sage's) talented songwriting is ever evolving, and this is a fascinating harbinger for the album to come." - Americana Highways

"From the delicate cadence of her vocals to the evocative melody of the piano, Sage enchants, painting a vivid sonic landscape from start to finish." - Essentially Pop

