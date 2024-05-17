EQS-News: Khun Juk Oriental / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Explore Copenhagen's Culinary Gem: Khun Juk Oriental, Winner of the 2023 Thai Select Signature Award and Esteemed Taittinger Ambassador



COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 -Khun Juk Oriental, a distinguished culinary landmark in Copenhagen, has recently been honored with the prestigious 2023 Thai Select Signature Award by the Royal Thai Government. This recognition is testament to the restaurant's commitment to authentic Thai cuisine, ensuring that every dish offers genuine Thai flavors, served in an atmosphere that reflects Thailand's rich cultural heritage. The award, granted by the Ministry of Commerce, signifies Khun Juk Oriental's excellence in culinary standards, ambiance, and service, marking it as a standout representation of Thai culture on the global stage.



Beyond this esteemed award, Khun Juk Oriental has been designated as an ambassador for Champagne Taittinger, one of France's most iconic champagne houses. This collaboration highlights the restaurant's dedication to providing a superior dining experience, marrying the intricate and bold flavors of Thai cuisine with the delicate and refined essences of Taittinger champagne. The partnership not only enhances the restaurant's beverage selection but also aligns it with a legacy of luxury and excellence, further cementing its reputation as a premier destination for both discerning food lovers and champagne aficionados.



Blending the bold flavors of Thailand with the luxurious French champagne, the restaurant caters to both local and international patrons seeking a memorable gastronomic journey. At the core of Khun Juk Oriental's success is Chef Charoon Chareonrum, whose incredible journey from the rural town of Buriram in Thailand to the heart of Copenhagen's culinary scene is a source of inspiration. Chef Chareonrum's philosophy, "Good food is the foundation of true happiness," resonates through his meticulous attention to detail and his blend of Eastern flavors with Western culinary techniques. Since opening the restaurant in 1999, he has been a pivotal force in its acclaim, drawing on his extensive experience from prestigious European kitchens, including the Hotel de Rhone in Geneva and the Hyatt Hotel in Paris. About Khun Juk Oriental Nestled in a tranquil corner of Copenhagen's bustling Nyhavn area, the restaurant expertly fuses Western culinary techniques with Eastern flavors, creating a unique dining experience. The establishment provides a serene and private ambiance suitable for both small and large gatherings.



Location:

Nyhavn 63D, 1051 Copenhagen K

Tel: +45 33 32 30 50



