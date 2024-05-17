The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says that the average price of n-type polysilicon fell by 5% to 6% this week. The CNMIA said in its latest market update that polysilicon prices continued their downward trend this week. The average price of n-type rod silicon stands at CNY 43,000 ($5,951. 48) per ton, down 5. 08%. The average price of p-type polysilicon fell to CNY 37,300 per ton, down 4. 36%. The average price of n-type granular silicon plunged to CNY 37,500 per ton, down 6. 25%. Current prices have fallen below production costs, driving market pessimism. Faced with the ...

