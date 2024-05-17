Anzeige
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents


Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 29 February 2024)
  • Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 29 February 2024 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc

17 May 2024


