Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,885 Euro
-0,035
-3,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.05.2024 | 18:43
170 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-May-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      171,669 
Highest price paid per share:         82.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          78.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 79.2163p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,978,158 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,978,158) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      79.2163p                    171,669

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
12044               82.60       09:21:16          00069982163TRLO0      XLON 
4300               82.60       09:21:16          00069982162TRLO0      XLON 
781                81.60       09:22:06          00069982201TRLO0      XLON 
389                81.60       09:22:06          00069982202TRLO0      XLON 
5524               81.60       09:22:06          00069982203TRLO0      XLON 
7726               80.00       10:22:45          00069983844TRLO0      XLON 
1706               79.60       11:24:35          00069985295TRLO0      XLON 
1439               79.60       11:24:35          00069985296TRLO0      XLON 
4054               79.60       11:24:35          00069985297TRLO0      XLON 
410                78.40       13:33:06          00069987762TRLO0      XLON 
6271               78.40       13:33:06          00069987763TRLO0      XLON 
7000               78.40       13:33:06          00069987764TRLO0      XLON 
8134               78.40       13:33:06          00069987765TRLO0      XLON 
9130               78.00       13:37:40          00069987932TRLO0      XLON 
3200               78.00       13:37:40          00069987933TRLO0      XLON 
1146               78.00       13:37:40          00069987934TRLO0      XLON 
2138               78.00       13:37:40          00069987935TRLO0      XLON 
3544               78.00       13:37:40          00069987936TRLO0      XLON 
120                78.00       13:37:40          00069987937TRLO0      XLON 
1800               78.00       13:37:42          00069987940TRLO0      XLON 
2867               78.00       13:37:57          00069987946TRLO0      XLON 
2659               78.00       13:40:19          00069988041TRLO0      XLON 
6760               78.00       13:40:19          00069988042TRLO0      XLON 
3178               78.40       14:37:36          00069989856TRLO0      XLON 
497                78.40       14:37:36          00069989857TRLO0      XLON 
3327               78.40       14:37:36          00069989858TRLO0      XLON 
108                78.40       15:54:34          00069992062TRLO0      XLON 
1120               78.40       16:06:20          00069992566TRLO0      XLON 
4130               78.80       16:14:42          00069992995TRLO0      XLON 
45                78.80       16:14:42          00069992996TRLO0      XLON 
1                 78.80       16:14:42          00069992997TRLO0      XLON 
3035               78.80       16:14:42          00069992998TRLO0      XLON 
468                78.80       16:14:42          00069992999TRLO0      XLON 
3164               79.20       16:14:43          00069993001TRLO0      XLON 
6535               79.20       16:14:43          00069993002TRLO0      XLON 
7734               79.20       16:14:44          00069993003TRLO0      XLON 
2594               79.20       16:16:44          00069993114TRLO0      XLON 
4878               79.40       16:16:44          00069993115TRLO0      XLON 
919                79.40       16:16:44          00069993116TRLO0      XLON 
6392               79.20       16:20:22          00069993279TRLO0      XLON 
5                 79.40       16:23:07          00069993443TRLO0      XLON 
397                79.40       16:23:07          00069993444TRLO0      XLON 
479                78.80       16:35:02          00069993807TRLO0      XLON 
5430               78.80       16:35:02          00069993796TRLO0      XLON 
4220               78.80       16:35:02          00069993797TRLO0      XLON 
2425               78.80       16:35:02          00069993798TRLO0      XLON 
370                78.80       16:35:02          00069993799TRLO0      XLON 
2030               78.80       16:35:02          00069993800TRLO0      XLON 
2167               78.80       16:35:02          00069993801TRLO0      XLON 
2774               78.80       16:35:02          00069993802TRLO0      XLON 
2032               78.80       16:35:02          00069993803TRLO0      XLON 
1613               78.80       16:35:02          00069993804TRLO0      XLON 
4685               78.80       16:35:02          00069993805TRLO0      XLON 
1775               78.80       16:35:02          00069993806TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322380 
EQS News ID:  1906279 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
