Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-May-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 17 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 171,669 Highest price paid per share: 82.60p Lowest price paid per share: 78.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 79.2163p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,978,158 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,978,158) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 79.2163p 171,669

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 12044 82.60 09:21:16 00069982163TRLO0 XLON 4300 82.60 09:21:16 00069982162TRLO0 XLON 781 81.60 09:22:06 00069982201TRLO0 XLON 389 81.60 09:22:06 00069982202TRLO0 XLON 5524 81.60 09:22:06 00069982203TRLO0 XLON 7726 80.00 10:22:45 00069983844TRLO0 XLON 1706 79.60 11:24:35 00069985295TRLO0 XLON 1439 79.60 11:24:35 00069985296TRLO0 XLON 4054 79.60 11:24:35 00069985297TRLO0 XLON 410 78.40 13:33:06 00069987762TRLO0 XLON 6271 78.40 13:33:06 00069987763TRLO0 XLON 7000 78.40 13:33:06 00069987764TRLO0 XLON 8134 78.40 13:33:06 00069987765TRLO0 XLON 9130 78.00 13:37:40 00069987932TRLO0 XLON 3200 78.00 13:37:40 00069987933TRLO0 XLON 1146 78.00 13:37:40 00069987934TRLO0 XLON 2138 78.00 13:37:40 00069987935TRLO0 XLON 3544 78.00 13:37:40 00069987936TRLO0 XLON 120 78.00 13:37:40 00069987937TRLO0 XLON 1800 78.00 13:37:42 00069987940TRLO0 XLON 2867 78.00 13:37:57 00069987946TRLO0 XLON 2659 78.00 13:40:19 00069988041TRLO0 XLON 6760 78.00 13:40:19 00069988042TRLO0 XLON 3178 78.40 14:37:36 00069989856TRLO0 XLON 497 78.40 14:37:36 00069989857TRLO0 XLON 3327 78.40 14:37:36 00069989858TRLO0 XLON 108 78.40 15:54:34 00069992062TRLO0 XLON 1120 78.40 16:06:20 00069992566TRLO0 XLON 4130 78.80 16:14:42 00069992995TRLO0 XLON 45 78.80 16:14:42 00069992996TRLO0 XLON 1 78.80 16:14:42 00069992997TRLO0 XLON 3035 78.80 16:14:42 00069992998TRLO0 XLON 468 78.80 16:14:42 00069992999TRLO0 XLON 3164 79.20 16:14:43 00069993001TRLO0 XLON 6535 79.20 16:14:43 00069993002TRLO0 XLON 7734 79.20 16:14:44 00069993003TRLO0 XLON 2594 79.20 16:16:44 00069993114TRLO0 XLON 4878 79.40 16:16:44 00069993115TRLO0 XLON 919 79.40 16:16:44 00069993116TRLO0 XLON 6392 79.20 16:20:22 00069993279TRLO0 XLON 5 79.40 16:23:07 00069993443TRLO0 XLON 397 79.40 16:23:07 00069993444TRLO0 XLON 479 78.80 16:35:02 00069993807TRLO0 XLON 5430 78.80 16:35:02 00069993796TRLO0 XLON 4220 78.80 16:35:02 00069993797TRLO0 XLON 2425 78.80 16:35:02 00069993798TRLO0 XLON 370 78.80 16:35:02 00069993799TRLO0 XLON 2030 78.80 16:35:02 00069993800TRLO0 XLON 2167 78.80 16:35:02 00069993801TRLO0 XLON 2774 78.80 16:35:02 00069993802TRLO0 XLON 2032 78.80 16:35:02 00069993803TRLO0 XLON 1613 78.80 16:35:02 00069993804TRLO0 XLON 4685 78.80 16:35:02 00069993805TRLO0 XLON 1775 78.80 16:35:02 00069993806TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

