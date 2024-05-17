Quality Industrial Corp.: QIND Summarizes First Quarter of 2024 Results and Provides Progress Update

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Quality Industrial Corp. (OTC PINK:QIND) is a Manufacturer and Service Provider for the Industrial, Oil & Gas and Utility sectors. On May 15, 2024, the company filed its first quarter report which displayed strong financial performance.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

QIND generated $3,086,519 in revenue for the three months ending on March 31, 2024. The increase in revenue is attributed to our acquisition and consolidation of Al Shola Gas during the reporting period. Al Shola Gas experienced a 28% increase in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The operating business revenue increased due to its enhanced focus on Bulk LPG supply, which led to higher margins. As a result, the gross profit percentage for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 37%, compared to 32% for the period ended March 31, 2024.

QIND generated a net income of $758,440 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $84,536 for the same period in 2023. The increase in net profit is mainly due to the net income generated by QIND's operating business, Al Shola Gas.

Recent Company Highlights:

In the second quarter of 2024, QIND is focusing on expanding its operating company, Al Shola Gas, while also working towards being listed on a senior exchange. After extensive negotiations and initial due diligence, QIND's senior management recently met with executives from a company listed on a senior exchange in Dubai. Significant progress was made towards finalizing a transaction, and the parties are currently working on a binding agreement, with an external deadline driving the process.

The company is making preparations to invest in two additional bobtail trucks for Al Shola Gas with the aim of expanding its bulk LPG supply. This strategic investment is intended to enable Al Shola Gas to surpass its current revenue and net income projections, driven by the heightened demand for bulk LPG supply from its contracted clientele.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

