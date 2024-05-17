Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031
17.05.24
105,00 Euro
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2024 | 19:02
56 Leser
Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Commitment to Customers and Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Entergy's performance report integrates a comprehensive overview of our 2023 achievements, including financial results with economic, environmental, governance, and social performance and impacts. Learn how we power life for all our stakeholders at performancereport.entergy.com.

Empowering our communities
We live here. We work here. What matters to the communities we serve and to our customers, matters to us. In 2023, we expanded our ongoing efforts to enhance lives, foster economic growth and promote prosperity throughout our service areas through various customer and community programs.

Customer bill assistance
Last summer, record-breaking heat led to a surge in energy consumption and resulted in increased electricity bills. To alleviate this financial strain on our customers, we collaborated closely with our regulators and community partners to implement a series of initiatives to help customers beat the summer heat.

In total, we provided more than $5.6 million to help our customers in need. Shareholder donations were applied to bill payment assistance programs across all our operating companies, including The Power to Care program that provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities in their time of need. Additionally, our dedicated employees volunteered their time to conduct energy efficiency fairs in underserved communities and worked with community partners to provide energy efficiency home makeovers for our vulnerable customers.

Closing the racial wealth gap
As part of our commitment to eradicating poverty and creating opportunities for the communities we serve, Entergy launched a new partnership last fall with the non-profit Single Stop and Stackwell Capital. The partnership supports students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to ensure their success and position them to build generational wealth, a foundation for economic stability.

The Power of Prosperity initiative will be offered free of charge to 1,500 first-year students at Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans and Xavier University of Louisiana through a $700,000 donation from our owners. HBCUs play a vital role in shaping the lives of their students and communities.

Our partnership with these HBCUs will help remove barriers to student success, equip them with tools and knowledge and help them build a path to multigenerational wealth. The program is being launched as a one-year pilot for HBCUs in Orleans Parish, with plans to expand to other HBCUs in our service area in the future.

Read the full report here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.