Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of DOGITA (DOGA) on May 17, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DOGA/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





DOGITA (DOGA) is a feminine-inspired meme token on the Binance Smart Chain, aiming to promote diversity and gender equality in the cryptocurrency space with plans for expansion and a robust community-driven approach.

Introducing DOGITA: a female-focused meme token for crypto inclusivity

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of DOGITA (DOGA), a new meme token that brings a feminine touch to the world of cryptocurrency. Created on the Binance Smart Chain, it aims to address the gender gap in the crypto community by promoting diversity and inclusion. With its unique approach, DOGITA not only embraces the lighthearted spirit of meme coins but also supports substantive causes related to female empowerment.

The token boasts robust features including community-driven audits, regular AMA sessions, and a comprehensive marketing strategy that leverages various digital platforms. This ensures both transparency and engagement, laying a solid foundation for growth and active community participation. Moreover, DOGITA is preparing for expansion onto the Ethereum network, promising wider accessibility and potentially greater adoption.

DOGITA is more than just a digital asset; it's a movement towards creating a more inclusive environment within the crypto space. Through strategic partnerships, ongoing development, and dedicated charity initiatives, DOGITA is set to challenge existing norms and offer a new perspective in the cryptocurrency narrative.

About DOGA Token

Based on BEP20, DOGA has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000). DOGA's token distribution allocates 60% to the presale and the remaining funds to liquidity on decentralized exchanges. The DOGA token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on May 17, 2024. Investors who are interested in DOGA can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

