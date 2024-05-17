"RING OF FIRE" AVAILABLE GLOBALLY ON DAZN IN OVER 200 TERRITORIES, INCLUDING UK & US

LONDON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest fight in boxing, this Saturday 18 May, starring WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury vs WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, is available to watch live globally only on DAZN.

RING WALK TIMINGS:

Tune in for the main broadcast at 5pm BST (6pm CET, 12pm ET) and watch the high-quality undercards build the excitement before the main event commence around 11:05pm BST (10.30 CET, 4.30 ET). See below for a 'Brief Rundown of the Card'.

SATURDAY MAY 18:

Fight 1 -DAVID NYIKA v MICHAEL SEITZ

8 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight

Fight 2 -SERGEY KOVALEV v ROBIN SIRWAN SAFAR

10 x 3 Minute Rounds Light - Heavyweight

Fight 3 -MARK CHAMBERLAIN v JOSHUA WAHAB

12 x 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight

Fight 4 -MOSES ITAUMA v IIJA MEZENCEV

10 x 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight

Fight 5 -FRANK SANCHEZ v AGIT KABAYEL

12 x 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight

FIGHT 6 -JOE CORDINA v ANTHONY CACACE

12 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Featherweight

FIGHT 7 -JAI OPETAIA v MAIRIS BREIDIS

10 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight

FIGHT 8 -TYSON FURY v OLEKSANDR USYK

12 x 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight

A BRIEF RUNDOWN OF THE CARD:

- The Main event will see the biggest fight in boxing - WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury vs WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in a history-making showdown. The winner will become boxing's first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Britain's Lennox Lewis claimed that honour 24 years ago, in 1999, but this time four belts are on the line for the first time in history.

- The undefeated Australian Jai Opetaia will take on three-time cruiserweight world champion Mairis Briedis for the IBF world championship and Ring Magazine belt in a rematch of their exhilarating action packed 2022 encounter.

- Undefeated Welsh Olympian Joe Cordina will defend his IBF world super featherweight championship against IBO title holder, Northern Irishman Anthony Cacare.

- Unbeaten German heavyweight star Agit Kabayel faces unbeaten Cuban Frank Sanchez as both return to Riyadh following their knockout victories on the 'Day of Reckoning' card in December in a WBC Final Eliminator.

- Formidable young heavyweight star Moses Itauma, the World Amateur champion, who is tipped to become the future face of boxing's marquee division, takes on Ilja Mezencev in his ninth fight in the professional ranks at the age of just 19.

- Big punching 25-year-old UK lightweight sensation Mark Chamberlain will face the dangerous Nigerian Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab.

-Sergey Kovalev - the former long-standing light heavyweight world champion - will go up against the undefeated Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.

- Kicking off the show is New Zealand Olympian David Nyika when he faces Michael Seitz at cruiserweight.

COMMENTARY:

As the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN is thrilled to offer localised commentary across our key markets in 10+ languages.

Our English-language commentary team is unrivalled and boasts incredible expertise and experience from across the boxing scene. This line-up of experts will make up the core commentary experience in the UK, US, Canada and other worldwide markets.

Kate Abdo

Ade Oladipo

Lennox Lewis

Joseph Parker

Barry Jones

Darren Barker

Chris Mannix

Ali Drew

Todd Grisham

Mike Costello

US

Commentary Language: English

DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc

Main Fight Start Time: 18:05 ET

Local Fighter: Octavio Pudivitr

Canada

Commentary Language: English

DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc

Main Fight Start Time: 18:05 ET

Australia

Commentary Language: English

DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc

Main Fight Start Time: 08:05 AEST

Local Fighter: Jai Opetaia

New Zealand

Commentary Language: English

DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc

Main Fight Start Time: 10:05 NZST

Local Fighter: David Nyika

Germany

Commentary Language: German

DAZN Commentary Team: Uli Hebel, Andreas Selak, Bernd Bönte

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

Local Fighters: Agit Kabayel, Ilja Mezencev, Michael Seitz

Italy

Commentary Language: Italian

DAZN Commentary Team: Niccolò Pavesi, Alessandro Duran, Guiseppe Albi

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

Spain

Commentary Language: Spanish

DAZN Commentary Team: Jaime Ugarte, Emilio Marquiegui, Álvaro Carrera, Tinin Rodriguez

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

France

Commentary Language: French

DAZN Commentary Team: Chris Genachte

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

Ukraine

Commentary Languages: Ukrainian/Russian

DAZN Commentary Team: Maks Didenko/ David Kuchashvili

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

Local Fighter: Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Lapin

Portugal

Commentary Language: Portuguese

DAZN Commentary Team: Pedro Matos, Jorge Silva

Main Fight Start Time: 23:05 WET

Saudi Arabia

Commentary Language: Arabic

DAZN Commentary Team: TBC

Main Fight Start Time: 01:05 AST

Poland

Commentary Language: Polish

DAZN Commentary Team: Jan Ciosek, Albert Sosnowski

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

Belgium

Commentary Language: French

DAZN Commentary Team: Chris Genachte

Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET

The fight can be purchased at DAZN.com or directly from the DAZN app on smart TVs, tablets, mobiles and games consoles.

A DAZN subscription gives you access to incredible archive boxing content and documentaries as well as 150+ unrivalled live fight nights each year, other fantastic combat sports and much more.

Visit DAZN.com for more information and click here to find the PPV in your country.

