

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has recently rolled out a significant update to its ChatGPT large language model (LLM) chatbot, allowing users to import files from Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive directly.



The latest update will bring new integrations with top cloud storage drives, offering enterprise users the ability to pull in files from Google Drive and OneDrive to provide additional context.



These upgrades are expected to be gradually released over the next few weeks and will be based on the company's GPT-4 model. However, it's important to note that only Plus, Team, and Enterprise users will have access to these latest enhancements initially, as free users won't benefit from these features right away.



Users will be able to easily access the new integration and attach files from Google Drive by clicking on the paper clip icon on the chatbot interface.



OpenAI's blog post emphasizes that the integration will allow ChatGPT to process Excel, Word, PowerPoint files, and their Google equivalents more efficiently.



In addition to the file integration, ChatGPT now also has interactive abilities with tables and charts. This means that users can interact with data entries to receive more contextually aware responses.



This feature enables paying users to generate, customize, and interact with various chart types before downloading them for use in presentations and documents.



The latest GPT-4o model is gradually being introduced to all user tiers, including free accounts, and is capable of accepting and generating different media types. However, paying users will have access to additional features.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken